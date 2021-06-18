2021 VYPE Awards: Public School Men's Swimmer of the Year Finalists

It is awards season here at VYPE!



We welcome you to the Countdown to the 2021 VYPE Awards presented by Houston Methodist Orthopedics & Sports Medicine. Over the next two weeks, we will be unveiling the finalists for the player of the year awards. Team and Coach of the Year awards will be announced LIVE during the Fourth Annual VYPE Awards.

The winners will be honored in a one-hour virtual show on Sunday, June 27 at 6 p.m. on VYPE Houston's website, Twitter account and on the VYPE Texas Facebook page and YouTube Channel! It will be an event to get dressed up for and to tune in to as it will be an evening full of special moments!

Let us get it started! Here are the finalists for Public School Men's Swimmer of the Year!

SWIMMER OF THE YEAR FINALIST: Garret Green, Kingwood

Kingwood finished second to The Woodlands at state. Garret Green is a state champion in the 100-yard butterfly at 47.80 and finished third in the 100-yard backstroke at 49.19. He also won a relay with his 400-yard freestyle squad with a time of 3 minutes and .34 seconds. He has signed with Tennessee.

SWIMMER OF THE YEAR FINALIST: Munzer Kabbara, Cy Woods

Munzer Kabbara of Cy Woods had a great 2021 season. He helped the Wildcats' set a State Record in the 200 free and won gold in the 200-IM.

SWIMMER OF THE YEAR FINALIST: Tyler Hulet, The Woodlands

Tyler Hulet secured 10 individual state medals (seven gold, one silver, two bronze) during his four-year career with The Woodlands boys swim team. He helped TWHS win state as a senior. Hulet, a Texas A&M signee, secured his third consecutive championship in the 100-yard backstroke, earned a silver in the 100 butterfly, and anchored the third-place 400 freestyle relay that clinched the team title.

