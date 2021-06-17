Tour de France to hold women's cycling race in July 2022

PARIS – A women's version of the Tour de France will be held in 2022 with a start on Paris' iconic Champs-Elysees boulevard after the conclusion of the men's race, organizers announced Thursday.
The “Tour de France Femmes” aims to become a permanent fixture on the women's world tour cycling calendar after various failed attempts in the past.
The route and length of the race were not immediately disclosed but a video accompanying the launch said riders will “tackle the most challenging route” and "defy the most iconic climbs."
It is scheduled to start on July 24, 2022.
“This is a huge moment for professional women’s cycling,” Anna van der Breggen, a rider for UCI Women’s WorldTeam SD Worx, said in a statement.
“The Tour de France is the most famous race in cycling,” she continued, “and it’s long been a dream for many of us to compete in a women’s Tour de France. I’m hopeful that the race will help us grow our sport even more by providing us with a media platform to take the excitement of women’s cycling to new audiences.”
Tour de France organizer Christian Prudhomme earlier this year had revealed the likelihood of the race for 2022.
A women's Tour stage race took place from 1984 to 1989, running parallel with the men's race before later being shortened. Various other versions have been tried but they usually were underfunded.