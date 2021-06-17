Mickelson off to uneven start after dinging at U.S. Open

Phil Mickelson plays his shot from the 12th tee during the first round of the U.S. Open Golf Championship, Thursday, June 17, 2021, at Torrey Pines Golf Course in San Diego. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)

SAN DIEGO – Phil Mickelson backed off his shot and asked for quiet after a phone went off in the gallery. Exasperated, he stepped back a second time when it happened again.

A third ding and Lefty couldn't take it anymore.

“Seriously? Can we get someone to help him?” he said.

Finally able to hit in silence, Mickelson sent the shot into the bushes way left, leading to a bogey.

“I don’t understand why you just can’t turn that little button on the side into silent,” he said.

Inconsiderate fans weren't Mickelson's only problem Thursday at beastly Torrey Pines.

Unable to get many good looks at birdie, Mickelson had three bogeys in his first six holes and two more late to shoot a 4-over 75 in the opening round. That leaves him eight shots behind early leader Russell Henley in his bid to win his first U.S. Open and complete the career grand slam.

“I was fighting hard throughout the round,” Mickelson said. “I wasn’t really getting anything going and I fought really hard, and then to let two bogeys slide on 6 and 7 when I really shouldn’t have.”

