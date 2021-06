Grind Basketball ready to shake up the basketball industry after investment from Mark Cuban

Thomas Fields is a native Houstonian who played basketball at Reagan High School, now known as Heights High School. Fields figured out a solution to make expensive basketball equipment not only affordable but also portable and available to the masses through Grind Basketball.

Fields recently secured an investment from Dallas Mavericks owner Mark Cuban from the popular TV Show, Shark Tank.

Enjoy the feature from H-Town High School Sports on Thomas Fields and Grind Basketball!