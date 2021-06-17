DeGrom pulled with shoulder issue from Mets' 6-3 win vs Cubs

New York Mets starting pitcher Jacob deGrom walks on the field before a baseball game against the Chicago Cubs Wednesday, June 16, 2021, in New York. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)

NEW YORK – Jacob deGrom was pulled from a second straight start with an arm injury, this time leaving after three perfect innings with right shoulder soreness, but the New York Mets bullpen stepped up to finish a three-hitter in a 6-3 win over the Chicago Cubs on Wednesday night.

One start after being pulled from a gem against San Diego with flexor tendinitis in his right arm, deGrom went directly down the clubhouse tunnel after finishing the third against the Cubs. New York announced that he had an issue with his shoulder moments later.

“Felt good warming up, felt really good in the first and second inning, then there in the third my shoulder was sore,” deGrom said. “This is getting old. I want to be out there competing.”

DeGrom appeared to grimace after a third-inning pitch to Eric Sogard. He threw 51 pitches, the last a 99 mph fastball to strike out pitcher Robert Stock, his seventh straight strikeout victim and eighth punch-out out of nine hitters.

DeGrom said initial tests ruled out a serious issue, but he planned to get imaging and more observation Thursday.

“First couple of pitches, I was like, ‘OK, maybe it’ll go away,’” deGrom said. “And it continued on every pitch throughout the inning. And that’s when I was like ‘OK maybe we’ve got to be smart.’

“Again, I keep saying it’s early, but this is frustrating coming out of games like that.”

The right-hander lowered his ERA to 0.54. He’s the first pitcher since at least 1901 with at least eight strikeouts over three perfect innings to start a game, according to STATS.

