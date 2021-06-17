Clippers beat Jazz 119-111 to take series lead

Los Angeles Clippers guard Reggie Jackson (1) argues with referee Josh Tiven (58) during the first half of Game 5 of the team's second-round NBA basketball playoff series against the Utah Jazz on Wednesday, June 16, 2021, in Salt Lake City. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer)

SALT LAKE CITY – Paul George had 37 points, 16 rebounds and five assists to lead the Los Angeles Clippers to a 119-111 victory over the Utah Jazz in Game 5 of their Western Conference semifinal series Wednesday night.

George became the first player in franchise history to post at least 35 points, 15 rebounds, and five assists in a playoff game.

“It was no secret. I knew I had to be big tonight and gotta be big going forward,” George said.

Marcus Morris scored 25 points and Reggie Jackson added 22 for the Clippers. Los Angeles won its third straight game to push the top-seeded Jazz to the brink of elimination. The Clippers shot 51% from the field without Kawhi Leonard in the lineup.

“Our season is alive because of his shouldering of all the work he’s done,” George said. “We got to hold it together and continue to keep this boat afloat until he returns.”

Bojan Bogandovic made nine 3-pointers and scored 32 points to lead Utah. Donovan Mitchell added 21 points. Rudy Gobert chipped in 17 points and 11 rebounds. Six players scored in double figures for the Jazz.

Utah and Los Angeles will play Game 6 on Friday in Los Angeles.

“This series is not over,” Mitchell said. “We got a lot of life left to give, a lot of juice to give and we just got to go out there and play with a level of desperation that we’d never played with before, otherwise we’ll be home.”

