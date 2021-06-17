Partly Cloudy icon
Sports

Altuve slugs way into MLB history as Astros down Rangers 8-4

Kristie Rieken

Associated Press

Houston Astros' Jose Altuve hits a game-winning grand slam during the 10th inning of a baseball game against the Texas Rangers Tuesday, June 15, 2021, in Houston. The Astros won 6-3. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)
HOUSTON – José Altuve started this game the same way he ended the one before.

With a bang.

Altuve homered twice and made major league history by hitting a leadoff homer one game after belting a walk-off grand slam to lead the Houston Astros over the Texas Rangers 8-4 on Wednesday night.

Altuve, whose grand slam in the 10th inning Tuesday night lifted the Astros to a 6-3 victory, became the first player to launch a leadoff homer in the game after hitting a walk-off slam, according to STATS.

“This is a remarkable streak that he’s on," Houston manager Dusty Baker said. “He’s swinging like a power hitter."

Altuve was not made available to reporters after the game.

The diminutive second baseman connected again with a shot to the train tracks atop left field with two outs in the eighth inning to extend the lead to 8-4 and give him his fifth career multi-homer game.

“It’s some of the craziest things I’ve seen from a baseball player," Houston outfielder Myles Straw said. “But I’m not surprised. He’s one of the best players I’ve ever seen."

