2021 VYPE Awards: Public School Men's Basketball Player of the Year Finalists

It is awards season here at VYPE!



We welcome you to the Countdown to the 2021 VYPE Awards presented by Houston Methodist Orthopedics & Sports Medicine. Over the next two weeks, we will be unveiling the finalists for the player of the year awards. Team and Coach of the Year awards will be announced LIVE during the Fourth Annual VYPE Awards.

The winners will be honored in a one-hour virtual show on Sunday, June 27 at 6 p.m. on VYPE Houston's website, Twitter account and on the VYPE Texas Facebook page and YouTube Channel! It will be an event to get dressed up for and to tune in to as it will be an evening full of special moments!

Let us get it started! Here are the finalists for Public School Men's Basketball Player of the Year!

PLAYER OF THE YEAR FINALIST: Bryce Griggs, Fort Bend Hightower

Bryce Griggs is among the top recruits in the City of Houston for the Class of 2022. Griggs, who stars at Fort Bend Hightower, averaged 22.6 points per game this season for the Hurricanes. He was also a Top 10 Finalist for the Guy V. Lewis Award, which is given to the Houston-area's top men's basketball player each year.