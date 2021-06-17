2021 VYPE Awards: Private School Men's Basketball Player of the Year Finalists

It is awards season here at VYPE!



We welcome you to the Countdown to the 2021 VYPE Awards presented by Houston Methodist Orthopedics & Sports Medicine.



Let us get it started! Here are the finalists for Private School Men's Basketball Player of the Year!

PLAYER OF THE YEAR FINALIST: Austin Benigni, The Woodlands Christian Academy

Austin Benigni knew that his role was going to be increased this year, especially in the leadership category. Benigni would fill the shoes that Bakari LaStrap left at TWCA and he did just that. The high-motored junior took over games, flying through the air scoring and distributing the rock. He helped TWCA win the program's seventh state championship and second-straight title. As he heads into his senior year, he eyes the three-peat, which has never been done in Warriors' history.