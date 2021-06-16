Woody Johnson back with Jets, believes team can be 'special'

FLORHAM PARK, N.J. – Woody Johnson is happy to be back. And he wants nothing more than to see the New York Jets become winners.

That, of course, has been the charge of the team's owner and chairman since he took over the franchise is 2000. But Johnson was away from football the last four-plus years while serving the country as the U.S. Ambassador to the United Kingdom under former President Donald Trump.

“There’s a certain element of being a new owner, in a way," Johnson said in his first meeting with reporters since rejoining the franchise. “You have a chance to refresh. I can start a little bit anew.”

Johnson's focus has returned to the field and he likes what he's seeing from team president Hymie Elhai, general manager Joe Douglas, coach Robert Saleh — and the players, many of whom he met for the first time over the last few months.

“I think the hope that we all feel, that I certainly feel, after being at practice for the last 10 days and seeing the dynamic of the new coach Robert and Joe and Hymie, and how they work together in a new and different way that I haven’t seen before,” Johnson said.

Ad

“I think it’s a great harmony here and I’m really excited about it,” he added. “I go to the field and I can see the players — I can see them when they walk out on the field. I can see a little pep in their step. So that’s really, really good to see.”

A lot happened while Johnson was gone.

With his brother Christopher in charge in his absence, the Jets fired coach Todd Bowles, hired Adam Gase and then fired him after two seasons. Mike Maccagnan was fired as the GM, and Douglas replaced him. New York drafted Sam Darnold as its franchise quarterback but has since moved on after three subpar seasons and drafted Zach Wilson with the No. 2 overall pick. There was also last season played during a pandemic, when the Jets went 2-14 and were one of the league's punchlines.

Ad

Ad