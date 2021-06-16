UIL to Allow Live-Streaming for the 2021 School Year

The UIL announced yesterday that they would allow webcast live-streaming to continue on Friday nights for the 2021 football season. This rule, however, does not apply to linear (TV) broadcasts which will not be permitted. This rule means for the 2nd year in a row UIL will allow live-streaming on Friday Nights.

Previously, UIL did not allow live-streaming to occur on Fridays. Instead, you were able to record the game and replay it after the game. Last years pandemic led to the first time the rule change was implemented and it is now carrying over to the 2021 season.

VYPE Broadcast Director Merle Bertrand applauded the move after seeing the benefits last season saying "We're incredibly grateful that the UIL has agreed to allow video live streams of Friday night football to continue this fall. All of us at VYPE Live got to experience firsthand how important these broadcasts were to those fans, friends and family members who couldn't come to the stadium in person last year."

VYPE CEO Shane Hildreth calls the ruling to allow schools to continue to highlight the talent of Texas High School athletes a big victory. "Yesterday with the approval of live streaming high school football games on Friday nights, the leadership of the UIL continued to show why athletics in Texas is #1. The UIL has given the ability for families, friends and overall fans to enjoy the experience of Texas High School Football, even if they can't attend in person." As for what that means for what you can expect from VYPE in 2021 Hildreth says "And for the high school teams that have partnered with VYPE, being able to stream their games on the National media platform of FloSports will be an experience second to none!"

While the ruling is still only for the 2021 season, and the final vote wasn't unanimous, most school districts surveyed leading up to the Legislative Council vote were in favor of this change taking place. Bertrand is grateful that both stadiums and live-streaming access will be available for fans again. "I've always said that no matter how good our broadcasts are, they can never replace the experience of attending a Texas High School Football game. Instead, streaming the games live simply allows VYPE to share some of that excitement and pageantry with what is literally a worldwide audience"