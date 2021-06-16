The Latest: Finland fans make noise in St. Petersburg

Finnish players warm up prior to the Euro 2020 soccer championship group B match between Russia and Finland at the Saint Petersburg stadium, in St. Petersburg, Russia, Wednesday, June 16, 2021. (AP Photo/Dmitri Lovetsky, Pool)

The Latest on soccer’s European Championship:

Finland fans wearing the white-and-blue colors of the national team are starting to make themselves heard inside Saint Petersburg Stadium ahead of the European Championship game against Russia.

St. Petersburg is less than 125 miles from the Finnish border and many of the approximately 4,000 visiting fans expected at the game have made the journey on buses.

Many of the jerseys being worn have the name Jari Litmanen on the back. The former Ajax, Barcelona and Liverpool forward is regarded as the country’s greatest player but never got the chance to play at a major soccer tournament.

Euro 2020 is the first major tournament Finland has qualified for. The team is guaranteed to advance to the knockout stage with a win.

Denmark coach Kasper Hjulmand expects Christian Eriksen to wear his match jersey while watching the team’s European Championship game against Belgium from the hospital.

