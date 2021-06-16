LEADING OFF: Diamondbacks can match dubious road record

Arizona Diamondbacks pitcher Humberto Castellanos reacts after allowing a grand slam home run to San Francisco Giants' Mike Yastrzemski during the eighth inning of a baseball game in San Francisco, Tuesday, June 15, 2021. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)

A look at what’s happening around the majors today:

The beleaguered Arizona Diamondbacks have dropped 21 straight on the road, one short of the major league record.

Arizona can match a dubious mark shared by the 1963 New York Mets and 1943 Philadelphia Athletics when it plays the San Francisco Giants at Oracle Park. Merrill Kelly (2-6, 5.14 ERA) pitches for the Diamondbacks against Anthony DeSclafani (6-2, 3.09), who tossed a two-hit shutout versus Washington last Friday.

Arizona hasn’t won on the road since April 25 at Atlanta.

“It wears you down,” manager Torey Lovullo said. “At some point we’re going to understand why we’re walking through this. I don’t want things to creep into the guys' heads about feeling sorry for themselves."

The Diamondbacks blew a seven-run lead Tuesday night in San Francisco and lost 9-8 when Mike Yastrzemski hit a go-ahead grand slam with two outs in the eighth inning. They've dropped 12 in a row overall.

