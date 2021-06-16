Murphy, Regan Smith win backstroke races at US swim trials

Ryan Murphy reacts after winning the men's 100 backstroke during wave 2 of the U.S. Olympic Swim Trials on Tuesday, June 15, 2021, in Omaha, Neb. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)

OMAHA, Neb. – Ryan Murphy is going back to the Olympics to defend America’s dominance in the backstroke.

At age 36, Matt Grevers won’t get another shot.

Murphy held on to win the 100-meter backstroke at the U.S. Olympic trials on Tuesday night, the first of two spots he hopes to claim in his bid to pull off another backstroke double at the Tokyo Games.

He won both the 100 and 200 back in Rio, extending a U.S. winning streak in the men's events that began after the 1992 Barcelona Games — three years before the 25-year-old Murphy was born.

His winning time was 52.33 seconds.

Grevers, who won the 100 back at the 2012 London Games and just missed making the U.S. team five years ago, failed again in what was surely his final bid to make his third Olympics. He finished sixth in 53.27.

The expected second spot on the Olympic team went to Hunter Armstrong (52.48).

On the women's side, former world record holder Regan Smith claimed her first Olympic berth in the 100 back.

