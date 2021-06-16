Italy impress again in 3-0 win over Switzerland at Euro 2020

Italy's Manuel Locatelli celebrates after scoring his side's opening goal during the Euro 2020 soccer championship group A match between Italy and Switzerland at Olympic stadium in Rome, Wednesday, June 16, 2021. (Ettore Ferrari, Pool via AP)

ROME – The wingers sprint forward like Ferraris. The midfielders are just as capable at scoring as the forwards. And the reserves look like starters.

A new-look Italy is impressing with its offensive flair at the European Championship.

Midfielder Manuel Locatelli scored two goals Wednesday and the Azzurri beat Switzerland 3-0 to become the first team to reach the last 16 at Euro 2020, and they did it with a game to spare.

As usual — and perhaps the only characteristic carried on from Italy teams of the past — the defense was impenetrable.

It’s quite a turnaround for a team that failed to qualify for the 2018 World Cup.

Italy extended its unbeaten streak to 29 matches — one shy of the team record — and kept its 10th clean sheet in that run.

Locatelli’s first goal came following a textbook exchange with Sassuolo teammate Domenico Berardi midway through the first half. His second came with a long, low shot shortly after the break that left Switzerland goalkeeper Yann Sommer immobile.

Ciro Immobile added the third with another long-range effort in the 89th for his second score of the tournament.