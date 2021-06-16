Partly Cloudy icon
Italy impress again in 3-0 win over Switzerland at Euro 2020

Andrew Dampf

Associated Press

Italy's Manuel Locatelli celebrates after scoring his side's opening goal during the Euro 2020 soccer championship group A match between Italy and Switzerland at Olympic stadium in Rome, Wednesday, June 16, 2021. (Ettore Ferrari, Pool via AP)

ROME – The wingers sprint forward like Ferraris. The midfielders are just as capable at scoring as the forwards. And the reserves look like starters.

A new-look Italy is impressing with its offensive flair at the European Championship.

Midfielder Manuel Locatelli scored two goals Wednesday and the Azzurri beat Switzerland 3-0 to become the first team to reach the last 16 at Euro 2020, and they did it with a game to spare.

As usual — and perhaps the only characteristic carried on from Italy teams of the past — the defense was impenetrable.

It’s quite a turnaround for a team that failed to qualify for the 2018 World Cup.

Italy extended its unbeaten streak to 29 matches — one shy of the team record — and kept its 10th clean sheet in that run.

Locatelli’s first goal came following a textbook exchange with Sassuolo teammate Domenico Berardi midway through the first half. His second came with a long, low shot shortly after the break that left Switzerland goalkeeper Yann Sommer immobile.

Ciro Immobile added the third with another long-range effort in the 89th for his second score of the tournament.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.