Greenpeace apologizes, local police slam Euro 2020 protestor

Ciarán Fahey

Associated Press

A Greenpeace paraglider lands on the pitch before the Euro 2020 soccer championship group F match between France and Germany at the Allianz Arena in Munich, Germany, Tuesday, June 15, 2021. (AP Photo/Matthias Schrader, Pool)

MUNICH – Greenpeace has apologized and Munich police are investigating after a protestor parachuted into the stadium and injured two people before Germany’s game against France at the European Championship.

The protestor used a powered paraglider with a motor attached to his back but lost control and hit overhead camera wires attached to the stadium roof, careening over spectators’ heads before he landed on the field ahead of Tuesday's game. Debris fell on the field and main grandstand, narrowly missing France coach Didier Deschamps.

Greenpeace spokesperson Benjamin Stephan apologized for the botched protest and the injuries caused.

“That was never our intention," Stephan said. “The paraglider was to fly over the stadium and drop a latex ball with a message of protest onto the field.”

Munich police said Wednesday they were investigating various potential violations of the criminal code and aviation act.

“The pilot injured two men during the landing approach. The injured were given medical care by the emergency services and taken to hospitals for further care,” Munich police said in a statement.

The police said none of the injuries were serious and the pilot himself — a 38-year-old man with an address in the southwestern state of Baden Württemberg — was unharmed.

“There is no understanding whatsoever for such irresponsible actions in which a considerable risk to human life is accepted,” the police said.

