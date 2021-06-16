Betts homer in front of 52,078 leads Dodgers over Phillies

Los Angeles Dodgers' Mookie Betts runs to first after hitting a solo home run during the seventh inning of a baseball game against the Philadelphia Phillies Tuesday, June 15, 2021, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)

LOS ANGELES – Mookie Betts hit a go-ahead home run in the seventh inning and the Los Angeles Dodgers beat the Philadelphia Phillies 5-3 Tuesday night at Dodger Stadium before the largest crowd to attend a professional sports league game in the United States since the start of the coronavirus pandemic.

Betts led off the seventh by driving an 0-2 changeup from Ranger Suárez (2-1) over the left-center wall to give Los Angeles a 4-3 lead. Betts, who had three hits, also provided an insurance run with an RBI single in the eighth.

The Phillies have lost two straight and also saw slugger Bryce Harper leave the game with lower back stiffness after he took an awkward swing in the fourth.

The Dodgers acquired Betts from the Red Sox in February 2020, so this was the first time he got to play in front of a big crowd at Chavez Ravine.

The game was played before a sellout throng of 52,078 after California lifted many COVID-19 safety measures overnight, including allowing stadiums to go to full capacity.

Joe Kelly (2-0), the third of five Dodgers pitchers, worked a scoreless seventh to get the win and Blake Treinen pitched the ninth for his third save.

The Dodgers got on the board in the first when Gavin Lux got aboard with a one-out single, advanced to third on Justin Turner's single and scored on Will Smith's grounder.

Philadelphia quickly evened it in the second when Andrew McCutchen drove Julio Urías' fastball into the seats in left-center.

