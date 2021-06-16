2021 VYPE Awards: Public School Volleyball Player of the Year Finalists

It is awards season here at VYPE!



We welcome you to the Countdown to the 2021 VYPE Awards presented by Houston Methodist Orthopedics & Sports Medicine. Over the next two weeks, we will be unveiling the finalists for the player of the year awards. Team and Coach of the Year awards will be announced LIVE during the Fourth Annual VYPE Awards.

The winners will be honored in a one-hour virtual show on Sunday, June 27 at 6 p.m. on VYPE Houston's website, Twitter account and on the VYPE Texas Facebook page and YouTube Channel! It will be an event to get dressed up for and to tune in to as it will be an evening full of special moments!

Ad

Let us get it started! Here are the finalists for Public School Volleyball Player of the Year!

PLAYER OF THE YEAR FINALIST: Ally Batenhorst, Seven Lakes

Ally Batenhorst was one of the keys to Seven Lakes winning the program's first-ever state championship in December. Despite the team having to battle a shutdown due to COVID, the Spartans were able to run the gauntlet and win the Class 6A State Championship. Batenhorst after the season was named the Texas and National Gatorade Volleyball Player of the Year. She is off to Nebraska.