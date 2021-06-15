Vegas opens Stanley Cup semifinal with 4-1 win over Montreal

Vegas Golden Knights right wing Ryan Reaves (75) celebrates after the Vegas Golden Knights defeated the Montreal Canadiens in Game 1 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup semifinal playoff series Monday, June 14, 2021, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher)

LAS VEGAS – The Montreal Canadiens’ rich history didn’t mean much when it came to facing upstart Vegas Golden Knights on Monday night.

Shea Theodore had a goal and an assist, Marc-Andre Fleury made 28 saves and the Golden Knights beat the Montreal Canadiens 4-1 in the first game of the Stanley Cup semifinal.

Vegas’ fifth-straight victory in the playoffs ended Montreal’s postseason win streak at seven. Game 2 is Wednesday night.

Theodore’s first-period goal gave Vegas a 1-0 lead and marked the first time the Canadiens trailed in a span of 437 minutes and 53 seconds, the NHL’s second-longest playoff run.

“The first goal was huge, and at the right time too in the first period for us with how we were playing,” Vegas coach Peter DeBoer said. “Gave us a little bit of an opportunity to take a deep breath and kind of gather ourselves and find our game. Thankfully (Fleury) was our best player, gave us a chance to get our legs, and then I really liked our game in the second and third.”

Fleury, whose 90th career playoff win leaves him two shy of tying Grant Fuhr for third place all-time, has now allowed two or fewer goals in nine of his 13 playoff appearances this season.

Alec Martinez, Mattias Janmark, and Nick Holden also scored for the Golden Knights, who were vividly fueled by an announced crowd of 17,884 glow-stick waving fans.

The goal from Theodore, Martinez, and Holden marked the first time this postseason a team got three goals from defensemen in a single game.

