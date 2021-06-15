US OPEN '21: A look back at key anniversaries in the US Open

FILE - In this June 18, 2001, file photo, Retief Goosen, of South Africa, kisses the winner's trophy on the 18th green at Southern Hills Country Club after beating Mark Brooks in a 18-hole playoff for the U.S. Open Championship in Tulsa, Okla. Twenty years ago this week, Goosen missed a 2-foot putt and was forced into a playoff. (AP Photo/Dave Martin, File)

A look at some of the anniversaries this year at the U.S. Open:

125 years ago (1896)

James Foulis won the second U.S. Open, closing with a 74 in the second and final round at Shinnecock Hills to break out of a six-way tie for the lead. There were 35 players in the field, and only 28 finished the 36-hole championship on a course that measured 4,423 yards. Foulis finished at 152 and won by three shots over defending champion Horace Rawlins. First place was $150. Most notable about this U.S. Open was several players signing a petition that they would not play if John Shippen, an African-American, and Oscar Bunn, a Native American, were allowed to play. The USGA stood its ground and the protest relented. Shippen, a caddie a Shinnecock Hills was tied for the 18-hole lead but took an 11 on the 13th hole. He tied for sixth. Shinnecock Hills would wait 90 years before hosting another U.S. Open.

100 years ago (1921)

Ad

Having won the first two editions of the PGA Championship, Jim Barnes added a third major with his only U.S. Open title at Columbia Country Club in the suburbs northwest of Washington, D.C. Barnes opened with a 69 to build a three-shot lead, and he extended the margin in every subsequent round. President Warren G. Harding attended the final round on Friday afternoon when Barnes took a seven-shot lead and closed with a 72 to win by nine shots over Walter Hagan and Fred McLeod. The low amateur was Chick Evans, who won the 1916 U.S. Open. He finished one shot ahead of 19-year-old amateur Bobby Jones. It was the only U.S. Open held at Columbia.

75 years ago (1946)

The U.S. Open resumed after a four-year break from World War II, and the winner was fitting. Lloyd Mangrum, who earned Purple Hearts from being wounded at Normandy and the Battle of the Bulge, beat Byron Nelson and Vic Ghezzi in a playoff at Canterbury Golf Club outside Cleveland. Nelson had a one-shot lead going into the final round and closed with a 73, while Mangrum and Ghezzi each shot 72 to match him at 4-under 284. In the 18-hole playoff, all three players shot 72, leading to another 18-hole playoff that afternoon. The key for Mangrum was a tee shot that went out-of-bounds on No. 9, but a 70-foot putt to escape with bogey. He finished strong to shoot 72, winning by one shot. Mangrum earned $1,500, while all three in the playoff received a $333 bonus. It was the only major Mangrum won, though he had 36 wins on the PGA Tour and was elected to the World Hall of Fame.

Ad

50 years ago (1971)

Ad