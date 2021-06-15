The Latest: Eriksen sends public message from hospital

Denmark's Christian Eriksen controls the ball during the Euro 2020 soccer championship group B match between Denmark and Finland at Parken stadium in Copenhagen, Denmark, Saturday, June 12, 2021. Eriksen collapsed on the pitch and received medical assistance before being taken to hospital. (Wolfgang Rattay/Pool via AP)

The Latest on soccer’s European Championship:

___

Christian Eriksen has sent his first public message from the hospital thanking supporters for their “sweet and amazing” well-wishes after his collapse at the European Championship.

Eriksen remains in the hospital after suffering cardiac arrest during Denmark’s game against Finland in Copenhagen on Saturday. The Danish soccer association shared a message from Eriksen on Twitter.

The midfielder says he is fine “under the circumstances.” He says he still has to go through more tests at the hospital “but I feel okay.”

The message was accompanied by a photo of Eriksen giving a thumbs up from the hospital bed.

___

The North Macedonian soccer federation says it has submitted an official request to UEFA asking for Austria striker Marko Arnautović to be punished for a nationalist outburst after he scored a goal at the European Championship.

Ad