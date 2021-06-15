Jets' Crowder 'ready to rock out' after settling contract

FILE - New York Jets wide receiver Jamison Crowder (82) warms up on the field before taking on the Miami Dolphins during an NFL football game in Miami Gardens, Fla., in this Sunday, Oct. 18, 2020, file photo. New York Jets wide receiver Jamison Crowder agreed to a renegotiated deal that will keep him with the team through this season, a person with direct knowledge of the decision said Monday, June 14, 2021. (AP Photo/Doug Murray, File)

FLORHAM PARK, N.J. – Jamison Crowder was a steady and reliable playmaker in his first two seasons with the New York Jets, a bright spot in an otherwise dim stretch for the franchise.

So, when the team approached him during the offseason about taking a pay cut, the wide receiver was caught off guard.

“A little bit surprised,” Crowder acknowledged Tuesday after the first day of mandatory minicamp practice. “It's a business. It is what it is. I'm here now, so I'm just ready to rock out, man.”

Crowder, who led the Jets in receptions each of the last two seasons, agreed Monday to a renegotiated deal. He was due to make $10 million in the final year of the three-year, $28.5 million contract he signed in 2019. And that price tag was a bit too steep for New York, which asked him to accept a reduced salary or possibly be cut.

“I sat down and spoke with my agent about some things,” said Crowder, who has no bitterness toward the organization. “We got things worked out now. So, that’s kind of my mentality now — I really just want to get back out there on the field and start making plays. ... I’m here now, so I'm just ready to rock and roll.”

The 28-year-old Crowder has 137 catches for 1,532 yards and 12 touchdowns in 28 games with New York, and established himself as one of the league’s top slot receivers after spending his first four NFL seasons in Washington.

The Jets had the leverage in this situation, though, especially after they drafted Ole Miss star Elijah Moore in the second round last month. Moore has been impressive during workouts and organized team activities. He is viewed by some as a potential successor to Crowder.

That doesn't bother Crowder at all.

