DeChambeau and Koepka keep distance on US Open tee sheet

Bryson DeChambeau watches his tee shot on the 14th hole during a practice round for the U.S. Open Golf Championship Monday, June 14, 2021, at Torrey Pines Golf Course in San Diego. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull)

SAN DIEGO – Anyone clamoring for Bryson DeChambeau and Brooks Koepka to play in the same group to start the U.S. Open will have to wait for another tournament.

DeChambeau, the defending U.S. Open champion, will play the opening two rounds at Torrey Pines with Masters champion Hideki Matsuyama and U.S. Amateur champion Tyler Strafaci.

That's keeping with USGA tradition of putting the defending champion with the current U.S. Amateur champion and a reigning major champion. The U.S. Amateur champion previously had to remain amateur to be exempt to the U.S. Open.

Koepka is playing with fellow former PGA champions Collin Morikawa and Justin Thomas.

DeChambeau and Koepka have been engaged in a social media spat that began nearly two years ago and picked up steam with a leaked Golf Channel clip that was never aired. Koepka stops his interview at the PGA Championship and rolls his eyes when he sees DeChambeau walking behind him and then uses salty language to express his feelings.

Ad

More exchanges and posts followed in recent weeks.

Not only are they not playing together, they are on opposite sides of the draw. Koepka starts Thursday at 7:29 a.m. PDT on the 10th hole. DeChambeau tees off at 1:14 p.m. PDT on the first hole of the South course at Torrey Pines.

They could still play together this week if they're on the same score on the weekend.