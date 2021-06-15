Crawford, Giants send Diamondbacks to 20th road loss in row

San Francisco Giants' Alex Wood pitches against the Arizona Diamondbacks during the first inning of a baseball game in San Francisco, Monday, June 14, 2021. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)

SAN FRANCISCO – Brandon Crawford's big bat helped San Francisco finally snap out of an offensive funk as Arizona's road struggles kept going.

Crawford homered and drove in three runs as the Giants sent the Diamondbacks to their 20th straight road loss with a 5-2 victory Monday night.

“We’re in a grind right now. I don’t know where it’s at, what’s been happening or the reasons, but we’re working hard to figure that out,” Arizona manager Torey Lovullo said.

The D-backs moved closer to the dubious major league record for consecutive road defeats held by the 1963 New York Mets, who dropped 22 in a row away from the Polo Grounds. Arizona has lost 11 straight overall.

Alex Wood (6-3) won for the first time in five starts, allowing two runs and four hits in six innings, striking out seven. He snapped his three-game losing streak with his first win since May 16 at Pittsburgh.

Jake McGee closed it out for his 13th as the Giants improved to 19-6 following a loss. They haven’t dropped consecutive games since being swept at home by the Dodgers from May 21-23.

Curt Casali, 7 for 70 at the plate coming into his start to spell regular catcher Buster Posey, had three hits for the Giants.

Austin Slater’s RBI single in the eighth provided insurance for San Francisco following a four-game road split in Washington during which the Giants scored just three runs the entire series.

