Virginia staves off elimination for 6th time to reach CWS

Virginia's Andrew Abbott holds up a sign for the College World Series after an NCAA college baseball tournament super regional game against Dallas Baptist, Monday, June 14, 2021, in Columbia, S.C. (AP Photo/Sean Rayford)

No team's road to Omaha was as bumpy as Virginia's.

The Cavaliers staved off elimination for the sixth time in eight NCAA Tournament games, beating Dallas Baptist 5-2 on Monday in Game 3 of their super regional to advance to the College World Series.

“I’ll tell you what this team has accomplished and the opportunity they have now is just incredibly special," Virginia coach Brian O'Connor said. “This is our fifth trip, and I've got to tell you, they're all joyous. They’re all wonderful. They’re all unique in my own way. But this one, I tell you, the route that this team has taken speaks to the character and the resiliency and the type of young men we have in this program.”

Virginia (35-25) will play No. 3 national seed Tennessee (50-17) in its first game in the CWS, which starts Saturday in Omaha, Nebraska.

No. 10 Notre Dame (34-12) was playing at No. 7 Mississippi State (41-16) on Monday night for the eighth, and final, CWS spot. The winner of that super regional will be matched against No. 2 Texas (47-15).

Ad

The other CWS openers: NC State (35-18) vs. Stanford (38-15) and Arizona (45-22) vs. Vanderbilt (45-15).

Virginia played from behind until the seventh inning Monday. That's when freshman Kyle Teel hit a two-out grand slam to center field off Patriots closer Peyton Sherlin.

“When I hit the ball, I didn't think it was out. I thought I hit a deep flyout,” Teel said. “So very grateful for it to go over the fence.”