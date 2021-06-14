The Latest: Schick scores 2, Czechs beat Scots at Euro 2020

Scotland's goalkeeper David Marshall is caught in the goal's net after he failed to save a long distance shot by Czech Republic's Patrik Schick during the Euro 2020 soccer championship group D match between Scotland and Czech Republic at Hampden Park stadium in Glasgow, Monday, June 14, 2021. (AP Photo/Andy Buchanan, Pool)

The Latest on soccer’s European Championship:

___

Patrik Schick scored his second goal from near the halfway line to give the Czech Republic a 2-0 victory over Scotland at the European Championship.

Scotland lost possession in their half and the ball fell to the Bayern Leverkusen forward. He spotted opposing goalkeeper David Marshall off his line and launched a curling shot that bounced into goal in the 52nd minute.

UEFA says it was the longest distance for a goal in the tournament at 49.7 meters. The previous record 38.6 meters came from Germany midfielder Torsten Frings at Euro 2004.

Schick earlier gave the Czechs the lead in the 42nd minute with a powerful header after he muscled himself between two Scotland defenders.

___

Patrik Schick’s second goal came from way out.

Ad

Ad