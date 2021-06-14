MVP Nikola Jokic ejected, Suns sweep Nuggets 125-118

Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic, left, squares off against Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker in the second half of Game 4 of an NBA second-round playoff series Sunday, June 13, 2021, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

DENVER – The Phoenix Suns roared into the Western Conference Finals for the first time in 11 years Sunday night with a testy 125-118 victory over Denver that completed a four-game sweep.

The Nuggets? Well, they went down fighting.

Chris Paul scored 37 points and Devin Booker added 34 in a physical game marred by MVP Nikola Jokic's ejection for a flagrant foul in the third quarter.

Jokic was tossed with 3:52 left in the third quarter and his Nuggets trailing 83-76 after his hard right-hand windmill swipe sent the ball flying but also caught Cameron Payne in the face.

Jokic said he meant only to commit a hard foul on Payne.

“I didn’t want to injure him or hit him in the head on purpose,” he said.

Booker took umbrage at the hard foul and got in the big man's face before teammates and coaches pulled everyone apart.

Officials assessed a double technical on Jokic and Booker and ejected the MVP after upping the call to a Flagrant 2. Jokic finished with 22 points and 11 rebounds in 28 minutes.

Ad

Ad

Ad