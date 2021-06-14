Mickelson at home and running out of time for US Open title

Phil Mickelson watches his tee shot on the 12th hole during a practice round of the U.S. Open Golf Championship Monday, June 14, 2021, at Torrey Pines Golf Course in San Diego. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull)

SAN DIEGO – Phil Mickelson accepted a special exemption from the USGA with reason to believe this might be his last shot to finally win a U.S. Open.

Now he gets five more years, courtesy of his stunning victory last month at the PGA Championship that made him the oldest winner in 161 years of the majors.

The clock is still ticking, though.

Mickelson turns 51 on the eve of the U.S. Open, and Lefty is leaving nothing to chance. He took a few days to celebrate his sixth major title, and then it was time to get to work.

“It's a unique opportunity because I've never won a U.S. Open,” Mickelson said Monday. “It's in my backyard. I have a chance to prepare properly, and I wanted to put in the right work. So I've kind of shut off all the noise. I've shut off my phone. I've shut off a lot of the other stuff to where I can focus in on his week and really give it my best chance to try to play my best.”

If his victory at Kiawah Island was a surprise, this would be sheer fantasy.

Mickelson holds the wrong kind of U.S. Open record with his six runner-up finishes, most recently in 2013 at Merion, and it stands out even more considering it is the only major keeping him from joining the most elite group in golf with a career Grand Slam.

He is a three-time winner of the PGA Tour event at Torrey Pines, though to call it a home-field advantage can be misleading. It has been 20 years since Mickelson last hoisted a trophy at Torrey Pines, right before Rees Jones — known as the “Open Doctor” — overhauled the South Course with hopes the municipal course could host a U.S. Open.

