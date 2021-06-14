Keller baseball finishes historic season (PHOTO GALLERY)

After a shortened season due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Keller baseball was ready to hit the ground running with a goal to "Win Texas." Although the Indians fell 4-3 in the UIL Class 6A State Championship game, they still have everything to be proud of with their historic run.

The Indians posted a 9-1 district record to finish at the top of their district; out-performing the likes of Byron Nelson, Southlake Carroll, and more. Going on to shut down opponent after opponent en route to the program's first-ever championship game appearance, the Indians posted a 35-7 overall record.

Keller finishes the season as UIL State runner-ups.