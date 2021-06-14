French Open champ Krejcikova 15th in singles, 1st in doubles

Czech Republic's Barbora Krejcikova holds the French Open tennis tournament women's cup, left, and women's doubles cup during a photocall Monday, June 14, 2021 in Paris. French Open champion Barbora Krejcikova completed a rare sweep of titles at Roland Garros as she won a third women's doubles major trophy with fellow Czech teammate Katerina Siniakova on Sunday. (AP Photo/Thibault Camus)

French Open champion Barbora Krejcikova's twin titles at Roland Garros earned jumps in the WTA rankings to No. 15 in singles and No. 1 in doubles.

The women's and men's rankings released Monday determine which players are eligible to compete at the Tokyo Olympics, which start next month. Each country can send as many as four women and four men in singles, and 17-year-old Coco Gauff rose two spots to a career-best No. 23, which makes her the fourth-highest woman from the United States.

Gauff is behind No. 5 Sofia Kenin, No 8 Serena Williams and No. 14 Jennifer Brady. Jessica Pegula is No. 26, with Madison Keys at No. 28.

The WTA Top 10 didn’t change, including Ash Barty at No. 1 and Naomi Osaka at No. 2.

Novak Djokovic remained at No. 1 in the ATP rankings after claiming his second French Open title — and 19th at a major tournament — by beating Stefanos Tsitsipas 6-7 (6), 2-6, 6-3, 6-2, 6-4 in Sunday's final.

Tsitsipas went up one spot to No. 4, his best, swapping places with 2020 U.S. Open champion Dominic Thiem.

Daniil Medvedev stayed at No. 2, followed by Rafael Nadal. Roger Federer is No. 8.

Roberto Bautista Agut rejoined the Top 10 by rising one notch from 11th; Diego Schwartzman slid from 10th to 11th.