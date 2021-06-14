Eriksen's teammates to 'play for Christian' at Euro 2020

Denmark's goalkeeper Kasper Schmeichel exercises at the training ground during a training session of Denmark's national team in Helsingor, Denmark, Monday, June 14, 2021. It is the first training of the Danish team since the Euro championship soccer match against Finland when Christian Eriksen collapsed last Saturday. (AP Photo/Martin Meissner)

COPENHAGEN – Christian Eriksen had a simple message for his Denmark teammates when he spoke to them from the hospital for the first time following his collapse at the European Championship.

”He told us to look forward, and to look forward to the game on Thursday,” Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg said Monday. “That meant a lot. ... It gave me a form of energy.”

Hojbjerg was one of three Denmark players — along with goalkeeper Kasper Schmeichel and forward Martin Braithwaite — to talk to the media about Eriksen's collapse.

The 29-year-old Eriksen suffered cardiac arrest during Saturday’s game against Finland and had to be resuscitated with a defibrillator. The Inter Milan midfielder remained in a Copenhagen hospital on Monday in stable condition.

Eriksen spoke to his teammates via video link on Sunday, which all three of his teammates said was an important boost as they try to re-focus on the Euro 2020 tournament. Denmark plays Belgium in Group B on Thursday after losing to Finland 1-0.

Ad

“It gives you the feeling that it’s OK to move forward,” Hojbjerg said. “We really want to play on Thursday, to play for Christian and to play for everyone who has supported us.”

The team trained on Monday after the players were given Sunday off to process the incident.

The Danish players have been widely praised at home for forming a circle around Eriksen to shield him from public view as the medical staff gave him CPR. Denmark’s team doctor said Sunday that Eriksen “was gone” before being resuscitated.

Ad

Ad