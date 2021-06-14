2021 VYPE Awards presented by Houston Methodist Orthopedics & Sports Medicine to air LIVE on June 27 at 6 p.m.

HOUSTON - The 2021 VYPE Awards presented by Houston Methodist Orthopedics & Sports Medicine is going virtual.



The 4th annual VYPE Awards will be done virtually again this year with a one-hour show on Sunday, June 27th at 6 p.m. The show will air LIVE on VYPE.com, VYPE Houston's Twitter account ( @vypehouston) and the VYPE Texas Facebook page.

The one-hour program will be hosted by VYPE Media Chief Content Officer Matt Malatesta and KPRC Channel 2 Sports Director Randy McIlvoy and H-Town High School Sports Todd Freed.

The show will include awards for team, coach and players of the year across all the sports that were able to be completed in the 2020-2021 season. VYPE will also induct its fourth class of players into its Hall of Fame and second class of coaches in as well.

This will be a night to remember as VYPE honors the best of the best in a one-of-a-kind show!

