Rockwall-Heath rallies for the program's second state title (PHOTO GALLERY)

For the second time since 2012, Rockwall-Heath baseball players are waking up as State Champions. It was a battle of everything- all the way down to the student sections- as the Hawks played an intense game against Keller and came out on top. Rockwall-Heath Hawks topped Keller 4-3 to win the UIL Class 6A State Championship Game.

In true Heath fashion, the Hawks got on the board first as Kevil Bazzell hit n RBI single in the bottom of the first inning. It wasn't long before the Hawks' lineup put another on the board and led 2-0 after a wild pitch.

Keller's Braden Davis answered back as he his a leadoff single in the top of the second inning then proceeded to steal second, third, and home to score for the Indians. In the top of the third, the Indians took the 3-2 lead as Mike Dattalo drove Griffin Barton home.

It didn't take long for Heath to make their rally known, though. Karson Krowka scored on a sac-fly in Heath's half of the third inning to tie things up 3-3. From there, all scoring stopped as the defenses for both teams took the reigns into their own hands- pulling out all the stops to shut down any scoring.

