Leonard, George help Clippers beat Jazz, cut deficit to 2-1

Los Angeles Clippers guard Reggie Jackson, left, smiles as Utah Jazz guard Jordan Clarkson after scoring during the second half of Game 3 of a second-round NBA basketball playoff series Saturday, June 12, 2021, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)

LOS ANGELES – Clippers coach Tyronn Lue was looking for a prime performance from both Paul George and Kawhi Leonard. They both delivered Grade A games to get Los Angeles back into its second-round series against Utah.

Leonard scored 34 points and George added 31 in the Clippers' 132-106 victory in Game 3 on Saturday night. It is the second time both have scored at least 30 in the same playoff game, and helped No. 4 seed LA cut top-seeded Utah's series lead to 2-1.

“I don’t go to Mastros to order the ketchup, I go to order the steak," said Lue when asked if he expected those types of performances from his two stars every game.

George shot only 34.3% from the field in the first two games but was 12 of 24, including 6 of 10 on 3-pointers. He had 13 points in the second quarter, eight during a 13-2 run when LA seized control and took a 57-41 advantage with 2:54 remaining. “I think I just shot my shots, got the shots I’m most comfortable with and stuck with it,” George said.

Leonard scored 24 points in the second half. It is his fourth career postseason game with at least 30 points, 10 rebounds and five assists. Three have come in his two seasons with the Clippers.

“We both understand we’ve got to be aggressive from this point on and do whatever it takes to win," George said. “That’s just a mentality we had to come out, get this team on the right start offensively.”

Reggie Jackson and Nicolas Batum added 17 points apiece for the Clippers.

Game 4 is Monday night at Staples Center.

