Eriksen sends 'his greetings' to teammates after collapse

COPENHAGEN – Christian Eriksen remained in stable condition in a Copenhagen hospital Sunday and “sent his greetings to his teammates” as he recovers from his collapse during a European Championship game, the Danish soccer federation said.

The rest of the Danish team was being given crisis management assistance as they process the incident that happened during Saturday's game against Finland in Copenhagen. Eriksen fell face-forward to the ground late in the first half and needed CPR from medical staff before regaining consciousness.

”This morning we have spoken to Christian Eriksen, who has sent his greetings to his teammates,” the Danish federation wrote on Twitter. ”His condition is stable, and he continues to be hospitalized for further examination. The team and staff of the national team has received crisis assistance and will continue to be there for each other after yesterday’s incident.”

Ad

The Euro 2020 game was suspended for about 90 minutes after Eriksen's collapse. It eventually resumed and Finland won 1-0.

The Danish team canceled all planned media activities at its base camp on Sunday and also postponed a training session.

The 29-year-old Eriksen was being treated at Rigshospitalet, one of Denmark's top hospitals which is less than a mile away from Parken Stadium, where the game was played.

The Danish federation, known as the DBU, also thanked fans and other teams for their outpouring of support for the Inter Milan midfielder who earned a reputation as one of the world's top playmakers during his seven years in the Premier League at Tottenham.

Denmark coach Kasper Hjulmand said after Saturday's game that the Danish players would be offered any assistance needed as they try to focus on the rest of the tournament.

Ad