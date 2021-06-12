The Latest: Eriksen taken to hospital after collapsing

The Latest on soccer’s European Championship:
Denmark midfielder Christian Eriksen has been taken to a hospital after collapsing on the field in Copenhagen during a match at the European Championship.
UEFA says Eriksen has been stabilized.
UEFA says the Denmark and Finland teams have met with officials and a decision on the game will be made shortly. The match was suspended while Eriksen was receiving medical treatment on the field.
Denmark’s match against Finland at the European Championship has been suspended.
