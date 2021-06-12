Mets' deGrom pulled with flexor tendonitis amid gem vs SD

New York Mets' Jacob deGrom delivers a pitch during the third inning of a baseball game against the San Diego Padres, Friday, June 11, 2021, in New York. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)

NEW YORK – New York Mets ace Jacob deGrom was pulled after six scoreless innings Friday night with right flexor tendonitis, a troubling diagnosis for the two-time NL Cy Young Award winner amid a historically dominant season.

DeGrom faced the minimum against the San Diego Padres and had thrown just 80 pitches before being lifted. Manager Luis Rojas met with deGrom in the dugout after the sixth and shook his hand, signaling his night was done.

New York announced the elbow injury two innings later.

DeGrom had a no-hitter until Wil Myers beat the shift with a weak grounder in the fifth. Myers was caught stealing by catcher James McCann a few pitches later.

He was the only runner to reach against deGrom, who struck out 10. New York has been limiting his workload since an injured list stint in May with right side tightness.

DeGrom also had a two-run single, giving him five RBIs this season, compared to four earned runs allowed.

DeGrom's 0.56 ERA is the lowest ever by a pitcher through 10 starts, just ahead of Juan Marichal’s 0.59 in 1966.

Over the past two starts — both against the star-studded Padres — deGrom has thrown 13 scoreless innings, allowing four hits and a walk with 21 strikeouts.