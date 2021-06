Mets' ace Jacob deGrom on track for next scheduled start

New York Mets' Jacob deGrom delivers a pitch during the third inning of a baseball game against the San Diego Padres, Friday, June 11, 2021, in New York. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)

NEW YORK – Two-time National League Cy Young Award winner Jacob deGrom is expected to make his next scheduled start for the New York Mets despite having to leave Friday's game after six innings with flexor tendinitis.

DeGrom played catch and threw a bullpen session Saturday afternoon. Manager Luis Rojas said his ace should be ready to face the Chicago Cubs on Wednesday.

A precautionary MRI showed no problem, Rojas said.

“It’s something that we want to take day by day so today it’s just play catch,” Rojas said. “He said he felt fine, so we’ll see the progression in between starts and see that he can do everything, throw his side and make his next start. That’s the expectation right now but we still want to pay close attention to it.”

DeGrom was pulled after 80 pitches and six scoreless innings against the San Diego Padres Friday might. He was not concerned the diagnosis will disrupt a season in which he has dominated opponents.

The elbow began to tighten up in the sixth inning Friday, said deGrom, who extended his streak of scoreless innings to 22.

“Whenever you say elbow anything for a pitcher, everyone gets nervous about that,” deGrom said Friday. “But like I said, I do a lot of ligament tests on my own, and doing those, knowing what those feel like, it’s a totally different spot.”

DeGrom had a no-hitter until Wil Myers beat the shift with a weak grounder in the fifth. Myers was caught stealing and was the only runner to reach base on deGrom, who struck out 10.