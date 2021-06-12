Listen up: Roberto Mancini is Italy’s standout at Euro 2020

Italy's manager Roberto Mancini gives instructions from the side line during the Euro 2020 soccer championship group A match between Italy and Turkey at the Olympic stadium in Rome, Friday, June 11, 2021. (Alberto Lingria/Pool Photo via AP)

ROME – For months, Italy’s players have been repeating the same mantra: “Our strength is in the group. We don’t have a single standout player.”

The Azzurri do have a standout coach, though, and Roberto Mancini’s impact in turning around a team that failed to qualify for the last World Cup into a European Championship contender is worthy of praise.

“We play soccer now, as the coach has asked us to, and that’s the thing that has changed most over these last few years under Mancini,” veteran defender Leonardo Bonucci said after Italy dazzled in the second half in a 3-0 win over Turkey in the Euro 2020 tournament opener.

The victory extended the Azzurri’s unbeaten streak to 28 matches — two shy of the team record set under Vittorio Pozzo nearly a century ago — and marked the first time in Italy’s history at the European Championship (39 matches played) that it scored three goals.

“We were already well aware of what a good side we are. We’re very relaxed,” said fullback Leonardo Spinazzola, who stood out with his forays down the left flank. “The coach is able to transmit that day-in and day-out.

“We have it all. Defense, a good midfield, and a quality attack. It’s an incredible mix of qualities,” Spinazzola added after Friday's match. “Some of us are quite technical, others really strong, some have it all. We really have a lot of variety in this squad.”

Mancini pulls it all together in a way that Italy coaches rarely have since Marcello Lippi led the Azzurri to their fourth World Cup title in 2006.

It’s quite a contrast from the previous coach, Gian Piero Ventura, who lost the squad's support during a World Cup playoff loss to Sweden when he left Lorenzo Insigne — considered the team’s most talented player — on the bench.

