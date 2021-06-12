Partly Cloudy icon
LEADING OFF: Nationals check on Scherzer after early exit

Associated Press

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Washington Nationals starting pitcher Max Scherzer, center, stands on the mound as a trainer comes to check on him during the first inning of the team's baseball game against the San Francisco Giants, Friday, June 11, 2021, in Washington. Scherzer left the game with an injury. Nationals shortstop Trea Turner is at center left. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)

A look at what's happening around the majors on Saturday:

AILING ACE

The Nationals will see how Max Scherzer is feeling, a day after he exited a start against San Francisco in which he threw just 12 pitches.

There was no immediate report on Scherzer’s condition.

Scherzer got Giants leadoff hitter LaMonte Wade Jr. to fly out for the first out of the game. Washington manager Dave Martinez and trainer Paul Lessard went out to the mound to check on Scherzer after he threw a 96 mph fastball that made the count 3-2 on Brandon Belt.

Scherzer got down and squatted, then stretched from side to side before throwing one pitch in front of Martinez and Lessard. Scherzer left after that warmup throw.

The three-time Cy Young Award winner entered the game with a 5-4 record and a 2.22 ERA.

HAPPY HOMETOWNERS

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.