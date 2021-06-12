Johnson struggling at Detroit, trying to stay out of the way

DETROIT – Jimmie Johnson is struggling to get around the Raceway at Belle Isle Park and at times has been more than 5 seconds off the pace of the leader.

It's the most challenging track the seven-time NASCAR champion has ever raced, but Johnson is certain he's not the driver Will Power wants to fight. Power was seething following the lone 75-minute practice on the temporary street course around the Belle Isle public park because one unnamed driver continued to hold him up every lap.

“Lucky I didn’t see him when I got out of the car... if you could punch someone,” said the Australian. “Don’t worry, I’ll get him. Not on the track. I don’t get people on the track. I’ll get him off the track. It’s how we do stuff in Toowoomba.”

It set the paddock abuzz to find the perpetrator, although both Power and Pato O'Ward both exonerated Johnson and said the rookie IndyCar driver does a good job getting out of the way of faster cars.

On Saturday, Johnson said he spoke to Power immediately after practice and Power revealed to him the driver who was in his crosshairs and assured Johnson he was not the problem.

But Johnson did admit there's a backup created on track when cars approach him because he's having a difficult time on 2.35-mile, 14-turn temporary street course that is so rough and bumpy the only thing Johnson could compare it to was Darlington Raceway before its 2007 repave.

No preparation on the simulator had Johnson ready for just the second street course of his career and fourth IndyCar race.

“That issue is something I have a hard time with and it's largely because I'm the slowest guy out there right now and everybody does everything they can to get by and then back up to give themselves a gap,” Johnson said. “It's more different than anything I've every experienced before.”

