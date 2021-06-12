Inspired by Novotna, Krejcikova wins 1st Slam title in Paris

Czech Republic's Barbora Krejcikova kisses the cup after defeating Russia's Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova in their final match of the French Open tennis tournament at the Roland Garros stadium Saturday, June 12, 2021 in Paris. The unseeded Czech player defeated Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova 6-1, 2-6, 6-4 in the final. (AP Photo/Christophe Ena)

PARIS – Thinking of her late coach the whole time, Barbora Krejcikova went from unseeded to Grand Slam champion at the French Open.

Putting aside a shaky set, Krejcikova won just her fifth major tournament as a singles player by beating 31st-seeded Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova 6-1, 2-6, 6-4 in the final at Roland Garros on Saturday.

When it ended with Pavlyuchenkova's backhand landing long on the fourth match point for Krejcikova, a 25-year-old from the Czech Republic, they met at the net for a hug.

Then Krejcikova blew kisses to the sky, her eyes squeezed shut, in a tribute to her former coach, Jana Novotna, the 1998 Wimbledon champion who died of cancer in 2017.

“Pretty much her last words were just enjoy and just try to win a Grand Slam. I know somewhere she's looking over me,” Krejcikova told the crowd at Court Philippe Chatrier, limited to 5,000 people because of the coronavirus pandemic.

“She was such an inspiration for me. I just really miss her,” Krejcikova said. “I hope she’s happy right now.”

Ad

She is the third unseeded women’s champion in the last five years at Roland Garros.

Krejcikova now will try to become the first woman since Mary Pierce in 2000 to win the French Open singles and doubles titles in the same year. Krejcikova and partner Katerina Siniakova already own two Grand Slam doubles titles and are scheduled to play in the final of that event Sunday.

Ad

Ad

Ad