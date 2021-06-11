VYPE U: Strake Jesuit vs Keller 6A State Semifinal Live Audio Stream with Will Turboff

Join VYPE U Ambassador Will Turboff for a Live Audio Stream of the 6A State Semifinal matchup between Strake Jesuit and Keller. First pitch is slated for 4:00 p.m.



Will is set be joined by former Strake Jesuit standout Colin Matheny. Colin pitched at Rice following his time with the Crusaders, and was a part of the 2003 National Championship Team.

Strake Jesuit swept Jersey Village in the Region 3 Finals, while Keller went to three games with the reigning champions, Southlake Carroll, in the Region 1 Finals.

This game will be broadcasted through Crusader Sports Network, which broadcasts athletic competitions for many of Strake Jesuit's sports.

6A State Semifinal