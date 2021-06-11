State Semifinals Preview: Rockwall-Heath set to face Smithson Valley

Rockwall-Heath baseball is gearing up to face Smithson Valley in the UIL Class 6A State Semifinal matchup. Let's take a look at the breakdown between the teams per MaxPreps.

Rockwall-Heath Hawks

The Hawks have posted a 36-11-1 record on the season en route to the UIL State Semifinals. With a strong offense and an even stronger defense, the Hawks have been favorited to win state despite a couple of injuries to key players throughout the season.

Outscoring their opponents by 71 runs on the season, the Hawks offense is cohesive with eight athletes batting over .300. Seniors Karson Krowka (.326), Kevin Bazzell (.431), Zach Rike (.312), Kaston Maston (.371), juniors Aidan Johnson (.304), Alex Stowers (.308) and Jett Williams (.341) along with freshman Caleb Hoover (.322) should be watched in this huge matchup.

Smithson Valley Rangers

The Rangers have posted a 35-5 record on the season with impressive defensive skills. Holding their opponents to only 61 runs on the season while their offense has scored over 300 runs themselves, the Rangers will be the toughest team that Rockwall-Heath has had to face all season.

Not only is Smithson Valley good at scoring early, often, and consistently throughout their games, they have pitching depth that keeps them out of trouble. Senior Brandon Taylor has tossed 14 undefeated games while junior Tim Arguello has an 11-1 record on the bump. Arguello has also posted a .383 batting average on the year.