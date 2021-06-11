Fine lines: Knights receive scoring help across all 4 units

Vegas Golden Knights left wing Max Pacioretty (67) celebrates after scoring against the Colorado Avalanche during the third period in Game 6 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup second-round playoff series Thursday, June 10, 2021, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher)

Max Pacioretty and the top line of Vegas are rolling right along.

Same with William Karlsson's group on the second unit and right on down the lines.

Bottom line: The Golden Knights are operating four highly productive lines heading into their semifinal showdown with the Montreal Canadiens in a best-of-seven series that starts Monday in Vegas.

In all, the Golden Knights have seen 16 different players score so far in the postseason and 21 register at least a point.

“We’ve had so many contributions from so many guys,” said Vegas coach Pete DeBoer, whose team knocked off top-seeded Colorado in six games during the second round after holding off Minnesota in a seven-game series to open the playoffs. “We’re the sum of our parts.”

And those parts are firing on all cylinders, along with their blue-line pairings. The Golden Knights are far from top-line dependent.

“In a series it’s probably tougher to play against four lines rolling at you over and over again,” Montreal forward Corey Perry said. “You know what you’re getting each time a line comes on the ice. But then, on the other hand, big guns can take over a series."

Teams can strategize all they want to slow down Pacioretty, captain Mark Stone, Karlsson or Jonathan Marchessault. But that’s about the time a fourth-liner such as Keegan Kolesar or William Carrier will step up. Both had goals in Game 6 against Colorado.

