The Woodlands Christian Academy Magazine: Winter Wrap

MENS BASKETBALL

THE WARRIORS MADE QUITE THE FIRST IMPRESSION MOVING UP IN CLASSIFICATION AS COACH TANNER FIELD'S BOYS STORMED TO A 25-5 OVERALL RECORD AND THE STATE CHAMPIONSHIP.

TWCA beat Fort Worth Christian, 60-47, in the state title game led by junior point guard Austin Benigni and small forward Chanse Perkins.

Benigni is currently being recruited by Stanford and holds offers from Mount St. Mary's, Morgan State and McNeese State. Perkins is currently being recruited by Dallas Baptist and the University of Chicago.

Benigni and Perkins were both named to the TAPPS 5A all-state tournament team, along with 6-foot-2 freshman guard Zion Pipkin. Benigni was an all-state first-team selection, and Perkins and Pipkin were second-team picks.

The District 5 champion Warriors named four to the all-district first team: Benigni, Perkins, Pipkin and Cedric Cook. Cook is an Our Lady of the Lake signee.

Wyatt Boeker and Giovanni Awasum were named to the all-district second team, and Jack Cole and Josh Bento were named as honorable mention all-district selections.

