The Latest: Krejcikova saves match point to reach final

Associated Press

Czech Republic's Barbora Krejcikova apologises after winning point as she plays Maria Sakkari of Greece during their semifinal match of the French Open tennis tournament at the Roland Garros stadium Thursday, June 10, 2021 in Paris. (AP Photo/Michel Euler)

The Latest on the French Open (all times local):

___

8:40 p.m

Unseeded Barbora Krejcikova saved one match point before booking a spot in the French Open final, where she will face Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova on Saturday.

Down 5-3, 30-40 on her serve in the decider against 17th-seeded Maria Sakkari, Krejcikova hit a backhand winner at the net to stay alive in the match. She finally held and broke back in the next game to level at 5-5.

Krejcikova needed five match points to seal the win 7-5, 4-6, 9-7.

Both Krejcikova and Pavlyuchenkova will play their first Grand Slam final.

___

