State Semifinals Preview: Brock Baseball goes head to head with Corpus Christi London

Brock baseball is headed to the UIL State tournament where they will face Corpus Christi London on Friday in the UIL Class 3A State Semifinal game. Let's take a look at the breakdown between the teams per MaxPreps.

Brock Eagles

Brock has posted a 26-7-1 overall record this season going undefeated in district play (14-). With 281 runs in favor of the Eagles, fans can expect Brock to come out as heavy hitters on Friday as they step onto the diamond in Round rock. Behind Jaxson Gleaton and Carson Lightfoot, Brock's offense has been on fire all season. The same should be expected on Friday.

Holding their opponents to only 90 collective runs this season, Brock's defense doesn't leave anything to be desired by their fans. It's going to be hard to shut down such an aggressive defense and the Eagles aren't going to slip up on the biggest stage in Texas high school baseball.

Ad

CC London Pirates

The Pirates have posted a 25-5-1 overall record on the season with an undefeated district record (10-0). Corpus Christi London will be one of the toughest opponents that Brock has seen all season.

Outscoring their opponents by nearly 140 runs on the season, the Pirates bats are going to give Brock a run for their money on the field on Friday. Known for consistent offense and scoring, the Pirates will be a tough opponent for Brock at the state semifinals.