Jones says 'stay tuned' as he proves he's still fast, strong

Tennessee Titans wide receiver Julio Jones, right, stretches during NFL football practice Thursday, June 10, 2021, in Nashville, Tenn.

NASHVILLE, Tenn. – Julio Jones turned 32 in February, missed seven games with a nagging hamstring issue in his 10th year in the NFL and now finds himself with a new team in the Tennessee Titans.

The seven-time Pro Bowl wide receiver had a message Thursday for anyone doubting him.

“I know what I have in the tank,” Jones said. “And we talking about age is 32. Like I’m young, like in football you can say it's old, but you either do it or you don’t. This game don’t change for me. I’m still fast and still strong.”

Jones explained he missed seven games in 2020 with Atlanta because he didn't take time to properly heal and it was his decision to keep playing.

“For those who question my health and things like that, just stay tuned,” Jones said.

Jones was on the field Thursday for the Titans' organized team activity Thursday after a very busy week. The Atlanta Falcons traded Jones on Sunday to Tennessee for a second-round draft pick in 2022 and a fourth-round selection in 2023.

The receiver flew to Nashville to take a physical and finalize the deal. Tennessee also had to rework quarterback Ryan Tannehill's contract to clear space for Jones' $15.3 million contract. Jones went back to Atlanta, picked up some things and returned to Nashville on Wednesday night.

He's also had dinner with Tannehill as the veterans started to get to know one another.

