Sports

Guyer football four-star 2023 recruit, Peyton Bowen, invited to the Under Armour All-America Game

Shana Willeford

Vype

High School Sports
Denton Guyer football's Peyton Bowen took to Twitter on Thursday afternoon to announce big news. The class of 2023 recruit earned an invitation to the Under Armor All-American game.

As a four-star recruit, Bowen already has snagged offers from the likes of Arkansas, Baylor, Florida State, LSU, Missouri, North Texas, Oklahoma, TCU, Texas, and more.

