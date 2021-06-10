Guyer football four-star 2023 recruit, Peyton Bowen, invited to the Under Armour All-America Game

Denton Guyer football's Peyton Bowen took to Twitter on Thursday afternoon to announce big news. The class of 2023 recruit earned an invitation to the Under Armor All-American game.

As a four-star recruit, Bowen already has snagged offers from the likes of Arkansas, Baylor, Florida State, LSU, Missouri, North Texas, Oklahoma, TCU, Texas, and more.