Guyer football four-star 2023 recruit, Peyton Bowen, invited to the Under Armour All-America Game

Denton Guyer football's Peyton Bowen took to Twitter on Thursday afternoon to announce big news. The class of 2023 recruit earned an invitation to the Under Armor All-American game.
#AGTG I am Blessed to receive an invite to the Under Armour All-America Game!! @DemetricDWarren @DentonGuyer_FB @mike_gallegos16 @coachrodneywebb pic.twitter.com/yEVRfi4ltd— Peyton Bowen (@PeytonBowen10) June 10, 2021
As a four-star recruit, Bowen already has snagged offers from the likes of Arkansas, Baylor, Florida State, LSU, Missouri, North Texas, Oklahoma, TCU, Texas, and more.